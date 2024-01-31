Delhi has been colder this winter; lowest average max temperature in 13 years

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.

Fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning and the Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius around 9.30 am.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. It was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Late on Tuesday, a senior IMD official shared the year-wise data on the average maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi for January, with reference to readings recorded at the Safdarjung observatory -- the official marker for the national capital.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi during January 1-30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to the data.

The maximum and minimum temperatures, respectively, for the entire month were 19.7 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degrees in January 2012 and 19.0 degrees and 6.1 degrees in January 2013.

The lowest average minimum temperature in the national capital for January in the last 13 years was in 2013.

The corresponding figures (maximum and minimum temperatures, respectively) for the entire month were 17.9 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees in January 2015 and 18.0 degrees and 8.2 degrees in January 2022.

The weather office has forecast dense fog and light rain or thundershower, accompanied by gusty winds, at most places on Wednesday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 10 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees, respectively.

Weather fluctuations are expected to continue till February 3 because of a western disturbance, with further changes anticipated from thereon, a senior official said.

This winter has been different in Delhi with the number of cold days and coldwave days higher, he said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 11 pm on Tuesday stood in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 357.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)