Delhi govt presents FY25 budget with Rs 76,000 outlay; every woman to get Rs 1,000 per month

Delhi’s Finance Minister Atishi on Monday (March 4) presented the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, making an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, while asserting that it revolves around the ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’.

In her maiden budget speech, Atishi said all women aged 18 and above will get ₹1,000 a month. She also said that the Business Blasters scheme, which was till now being implemented in schools, will be extended to universities and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Last year, the government allocated ₹78,800 crore for fiscal 2023-24. The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was ₹75,800 crore and ₹69,000 crore in the preceding year.



Words of praise for Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

At the beginning of her budget speech, Atishi paid her respect to now-jailed former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain for their major role in shaping the education and health models in the national capital.

"This is a moment of pride that the Kejriwal government is presenting its 10th budget today. I am not just presenting the 10th budget but a picture of changing Delhi. Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realising the dream of Ram Rajya," she said to thumping of benches by her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Achievements in education sector

She proposed an allocation of ₹16,396 crore for the education sector and highlighted the achievements in the field of her government which first took power in Delhi in 2015.

She said the results of students in Delhi government schools have improved under the Arvind Kejriwal government and they now perform better than the private schools.

Under the education budget, ₹100 crore has been allocated to the State Council of Educational Research and Training to train teachers and ₹150 crore to construct new schools and classrooms.

She proposed ₹45 crore to maintain existing classrooms and ₹42 crore for Schools of Specialised Excellence in fiscal 2024-25.



The minister announced an allocation of ₹118 crore for sports education, ₹1,212 crore for higher education and technical education, and ₹15 crore for "Business Blasters Senior".

Health sector

The government announced a budget of ₹8,685 crore for the health sector with ₹6,215 crore being proposed for hospitals to maintain good facilities.

"Under the Delhi government, there are 38 hospitals where treatment is provided free of cost to more than 81,000 OPD (out-patients department) patients daily and 65,806 IPD (in-patients department) patients monthly," she said.



There are 530 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi where every day 64,000 people receive free medicines, tests and treatment. So far, Mohalla Clinics have conducted more than seven crore OPD visits, she said.

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme – for accident victims -- has saved the lives of 22,000 people, she said.

Benefits for women

Atishi announced a budget outlay of ₹6,216 crore for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.

The government announced an allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, woman above 18 years of age will get Rs 1,000 per month, she said.

For a woman to become eligible under the scheme, she should be a Delhi voter, should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme and should not be an income taxpayer, she said.

Atishi announced an allocation of ₹664 crore for all nutrition-related schemes.

In 2014-15, the budget for law and justice was ₹760 crore, she said. This, she said, has been increased in 2024-25 by nearly four-fold to reach ₹3,098 crore.

The minister announced that in 2024-25, the Delhi government will begin the construction of four court complexes in Rohini, Karkardooma, Shastri Park and Rouse Avenue.

"These will include courtrooms, lawyer chambers, libraries, and modern facilities, totalling 250 new courtrooms. The number of people receiving free legal services through the Delhi State Legal Services Authority was 33,000 in 2016. Last year, this figure increased nearly four-fold, reaching 1.25 lakh," she said.



The finance minister announced an allocation of ₹902 crore for unauthorised colonies.

Talking about the transport sector, she said that Delhi will have over 10,000 buses in its fleet, including 80 per cent electric buses.

'Ram Rajya' model

She announced ₹7,195 crore for the Delhi Jal Board, ₹510 crore for induction of electric buses in DTC and cluster buses fleet and ₹500 crore for Delhi Metro. ‘

"The meaning of Ram Rajya is light... People in Delhi do not wait for Diwali to get light because the Delhi government provides 24-hour electricity. There are no power cuts in Delhi," she said.

"The people of Delhi have trusted him because of his honesty and have made him the CM with a thumping majority. All the legislators who are present here are inspired by Lord Ram, and that's why we have taken a ‘Sankalp' to fulfil the dream of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi," she said.