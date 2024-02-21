Delhi govt looking after senior citizens like family: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has been looking after the city's senior citizens like family and considers it a duty to fulfil their wish to visit pilgrimage sites across the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a "bhajan sandhya" prior to flagging off the 91st train under the city government's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme, Kejriwal said, "I have two families -- one comprising my parents, wife and children and the other includes the two crore people living in Delhi. I cannot repay the confidence the people of Delhi have shown in me." The 780 senior citizens embarking on the journey will visit the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat.

"I am your son and it is my duty to keep you happy and take you for 'tirth yatras (religious pilgrimages)'. We take senior citizens to about 12-13 pilgrimage sites across India. Among these, high demand comes for Dwarkadhish, Puri and Rameswaram temples," the chief minister said.

The Delhi government has so far organised 90 train journeys for about 85,000 senior citizens to various pilgrimage sites under the scheme, officials said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)