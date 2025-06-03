Delhi govt launches drive to curb air pollution with e-autos, mist sprayers

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Deployment of 2,300 electric autos at Metro stations, installing of mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots and audit of PUC centres every six months -- these are some of the features of the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The Delhi government unveiled a comprehensive anti-pollution action plan titled 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar - Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar', outlining a roadmap to tackle air pollution in the national capital through green initiatives, electric mobility expansion, traffic reforms and scientific innovation.

The chief minister emphasised that a clean and healthy Delhi is the government's vision, adding that air pollution directly impacts people's health.

Responding to media queries after the launch event, Gupta clarified that the previous government's Odd-Even policy would not be implemented as it had caused inconvenience to the people of Delhi.

"What if a family has only one vehicle at home?" she said, adding, "We must take decisions keeping in mind the needs and realities of Delhi's citizens." Speaking at the launch event, the chief minister stressed that a clean and healthy Delhi is the government's vision and reiterated that air pollution directly affects the health and well-being of citizens.

As part of the plan, the government will begin planting 70 lakh saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, starting June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The campaign, originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to blend environmental responsibility with a personal tribute to mothers.

To curb vehicular emissions, the government announced that Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres will be audited every six months to prevent corruption.

A Smart Intelligent Traffic System will be introduced to ease congestion across the city, it said.

The government also plans to instal Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras with digital display screens at all border entry points to identify End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles entering Delhi. SMS alerts will be sent to EoL vehicles registered in neighbouring states, warning them not to enter the capital. Billboards will be placed at entry points to publicise these restrictions.

In a push for electric mobility, the plan includes the deployment of 2,299 e-autos by the Delhi Metro at various hubs to ensure last-mile connectivity.

The government also announced the installation of 18,000 public and semi-public electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the city, including malls, airports, railway and bus stations, and commercial complexes maintained by municipal corporations and private entities.

An audit of existing EV infrastructure will be conducted and steps will be taken to upgrade and expand it.

The plan also aims to transition 80 per cent of government vehicles to clean fuel and introduce a new EV policy to increase electric vehicle sales. The use of only EVs will be allowed in forest and protected areas, with non-essential non-electric vehicles to be phased out.

Dust mitigation emerged as a central component of the action plan, according to the action plan.

The government will deploy up to 1,000 water sprinklers and 140 anti-smog guns across Delhi, excluding the monsoon season. These measures will be monitored real-time using GPS, cameras, sensors and dashboards.

Mist spraying systems will be installed on electric poles and similar structures along road stretches in and around 13 identified pollution hotspots in the first phase. Additional infrastructure will include 200 mechanised road sweepers, 20 dump vehicles, 70 electric litter pickers and 38 water tankers.

All commercial high-rise buildings with an area exceeding 3,000 square metres, including malls and hotels, will be required to instal anti-smog guns on their rooftops, operational throughout the year except during the monsoon.

To improve road conditions and further curb dust pollution, the government will conduct a comprehensive survey to assess the state of roads across Delhi.

The plan includes mapping and repairing all roads, greening and paving road shoulders and enhancing central verges. These interventions aim to ensure that no road is left unattended and that unpaved surfaces no longer contribute to airborne dust.

Gupta also said the Delhi government is launching a pilot project on cloud seeding in partnership with IIT Kanpur to test its effectiveness in reducing airborne dust. Calling it a "historic step", the chief minister said this project marks the first time such a technique is being deployed in Delhi.

To promote further innovation, the government will sign MoUs with leading experts and organisations for the evaluation of new ideas aimed at pollution control.

Over the issue of solid waste management, the plan outlines a phased strategy for the bio-mining of legacy waste.

The government has set a target to completely eliminate waste at the Okhla landfill site by March 2027, Bhalswa by December 2027 and Ghazipur by September 2028.

The existing waste-to-energy plant at Okhla will be expanded from its current capacity of 1,950 tonnes per day (TPD) to 2,950 TPD by March 2027 and a new waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 3,000 TPD will be established at Narela-Bawana by November 2028.

To enhance air quality monitoring and industrial compliance, six new locations will be added to the existing air monitoring network and a new industrial policy will be introduced, along with the creation of an E-waste Eco Park to handle electronic waste sustainably. PTI

