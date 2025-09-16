Delhi govt’s pension ‘sewa’ on Modi’s birthday: More beneficiaries, bigger amount

The Delhi government will enrol 50,000 new beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme at an event on Wednesday (September 17) as a part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

According to an official quoted by news agency PTI, the pension allowance for the elderly citizens will also be increased by Rs 500.

He said the new enrolment drive aims to ensure that more elderly citizens benefit from the scheme and receive financial support to meet their daily needs.

"The social welfare department will start the enrolment process for 50,000 elderly beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme on September 17 at IGI Stadium," the official added.

Allowance hiked by Rs 500

He added that the monthly pension amount for senior citizens will be increased. Beneficiaries aged 60 years and above will receive Rs 2,500 per month, up from the earlier Rs 2,000. For beneficiaries aged 70 years and above, the pension will be raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

In addition, the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) beneficiaries will receive an extra Rs 500 per month as a part of the scheme.

The official also mentioned that the last round of enrolment took place in November 2024, and the large amount of pending applications delayed the process.

"It took nearly seven months to clear the backlog, and the pending enrolments were finally completed in June 2025," he said.

The Delhi government will implement 75 projects, schemes and programmes under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign to mark Modi's 75th birthday.

(With inputs from agency)