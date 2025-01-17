Delhi is a 'fixed fight' between AAP and BJP: Cong's Pawan Khera

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Congress Friday claimed the national capital has become a football in the "noora kushti" (fixed fight) between AAP and the BJP in the run-up to the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi.

Pawan Khera, the party's chairman of media and publicity, claimed Delhi has seen a spate of frauds ever since the change in governments in 2013-2014.

"Whatever started happening with Delhi in 2013-14, I would call it an act of double fraud. The first fraud was started by the Delhi government and the second fraud happened to Delhi when a new government came in at the Centre," he alleged at a press conference here.

He said once the Congress came to power after the polls, it would fulfil its promises in its first Cabinet meeting.

"Delhi has become a football in the 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) of these two (AAP and BJP). But the city won't tolerate it now. It has written the fate of the entire country and has given direction to the entire nation. Delhi did experiment and now it is again looking at the Congress," Khera claimed.

Asserting the party had fulfilled its guarantees in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand where the party is in power, he claimed that people trust the Congress to deliver on its promises.

The five guarantees of the Congress for the Delhi polls include providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 as well as free ration kits and free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 for women under 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' and Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths for one year.

Khera further said the Congress has launched a QR Code using which people can register their names to avail the benefits of the guarantees if the Congress wins the polls.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)