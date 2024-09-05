Delhi excise scam | SC reserves order on Delhi CM's bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 5) Supreme Court reserved judgment order for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he sought bail in the corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal told the apex court that the CBI did not arrest him for nearly two years in the alleged excise policy scam and an 'insurance arrest' was made on June 26 after he got bail in the "harsher" money laundering case filed by the ED.



Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan that no notice was served to Kejriwal by the CBI before arrest and an ex-parte arrest order was passed by the trial court.

Seeking bail for the jailed Delhi CM, Singhvi submitted that Kejriwal is a constitutional functionary. He also said that Kejriwal has not been named in the CBI FIR and moreover, he is not a “flight risk”.

Singhvi said the top court, while granting interim bail in the money laundering case, had said the chief minister was not a threat to society. “What started in August, 2023 has led to arrest in March this year in the money laundering case,” he said, adding the top court and a trial court have already granted him bail.

He said this is an unprecedented matter. The Delhi chief minister, he said, has got relief twice under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He said the CBI had done as "insurance arrest". "Three court orders are in my favour. This is an insurance arrest, so that he can be kept in jail," he said.

Earlier, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, while considering the bail plea on August 14, had denied him interim bail. The hearing was deferred until September 5, allowing the CBI to file its counter affidavit.

Kejriwal had challenged the Delhi High Court's decision that upheld his arrest in the corruption case related to the alleged scam

The Delhi Chief Minister was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, in a money laundering case and later by the CBI in a corruption case on June 26. He has already received bail from the top court in the ED case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

