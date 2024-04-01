Delhi excise policy case: Kejriwal remanded in 15-day judicial custody

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Monday (April 1) sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial remand after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not ask for an extension of his custody.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and was in ED remand since then.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said the agency “may require his [Kejriwal’s] further custody at a later date”.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts then sent Kejriwal to judicial custody.

While being brought to the court, the AAP convener said, “What the PM [Narendra Modi] is doing is not good for the country.”