Delhi excise policy case: CBI files charge sheet against CM Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case on Monday (July 29), officials said.

The charge sheet was filed before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail, but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

What SC said

The court ruled out any merit in the government’s objection to Kejriwal’s imprisonment in the CBI case despite getting bail in the ED case. The court said the chief minister can move a similar application in the case or other cases pending against him in different states.

“Indisputably, he has some 30-40 cases against him in various states and continues to be in custody in the CBI case. To confine this fundamental right to a particular case and to insist on an independent application in each case, is not only taking a myopic view but would result in multiplicity of similar relief being asserted in different cases," the court said.

The court said asking the Delhi chief minister to move independent applications in each case would delay the process and indirectly deny him the right to legal help.

Delhi HC permits meeting with lawyers

On July 25, the Delhi High Court has permitted Kejriwal to hold two additional virtual meetings with his lawyers every week in jail, saying special situations call for special remedies.

Kejriwal, lodged in judicial custody in the alleged excise scam, was hitherto entitled to two meetings with his lawyers a week, in accordance with prison rules.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the relief to Kejriwal in recognition of his fundamental right to fair trial and effective legal representation.

The AAP leader’s counsel had submitted he was facing around 35 cases across the country and, for a fair trial, he required two additional meetings with his lawyers via video conference.

Opposition from ED, Tihar jail authorities

The plea was vehemently opposed by the counsel for ED and Tihar jail authorities.

Opposing Kejriwal's petition, Tihar jail authorities had contended there are many prisoners who have 100 cases pending against them and they are allowed only two meetings with their lawyers every week.

The ED had alleged that Kejriwal was using his meetings with lawyers for sending out instructions to the ministers of the Delhi government.

In separate petitions, Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the corruption case registered by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam and also sought bail.

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the ED.

