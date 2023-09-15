Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha's date of ED summons extended by 10 days

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (September 15) told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the date of summons issued to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The agency had issued the summons on Thursday, asking Kavitha to appear on Friday.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED, told a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that Kavitha had appeared before the ED earlier and if she has any difficulty, the date of summons will be extended.

"She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days," Raju told the bench.

The counsel appearing for Kavitha told the Bench that she has been summoned for Friday itself.

When the Bench fixed the matter for hearing on September 26, her counsel appealed the summons should be deferred till then.

"Do I need to record it or you will do it?," Justice Kaul asked Raju. "We will do it," the ASG responded.

The top curt was hearing a plea by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in which she has sought challenged the summons by the ED in the case and requested protection from arrest.

Kavitha had on Thursday said the ED notice issued to her in the case was politically motivated, and that the party's legal team would decide the future course of action on it.

The ED had summoned the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to its Delhi office on Friday for questioning in the case over her alleged involvement in certain irregularities.

On March 15, the top court had agreed to hear Kavitha's plea.

She had earlier appeared before the ED in March when she was questioned by the agency. The BRS leader has denied all allegations against her.

(With agency inputs)