Manish Sisodia, Delhi excise scam
AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been in jail since February 26, 2023. File photo

Delhi excise case: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, Kavitha till July 25

They were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier

3 July 2024 7:20 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-03 07:20:02)

A court on Wednesday (July 3) extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

Delhi excise policy caseManish SisodiaK Kavitha
