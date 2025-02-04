Delhi EVMs checked, randomised, commissioned successfully: CEO Alice Vaz

With just a day left for the Delhi elections, Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz has assured that the Election Commission has completed all necessary arrangements for a smooth and fair polling process. Emphasizing the extensive six-month-long preparation, she detailed how election staff underwent rigorous training, polling infrastructure was fortified, and EVMs were tested and commissioned.

“We have been following the Election Commission of India’s election planner to ensure thorough planning and execution,” said Vaz in an interview with The Federal. “Polling personnel have been trained systematically using a cascading approach, covering everyone from the CEO to Returning Officers.”

Polling staff and security readiness

The election machinery is backed by a strong logistical framework. Arrangements have been made for polling personnel’s requisition, accommodation, and transportation. Postal ballots have been issued for staff and security forces on election duty.

To further ensure security, strong rooms and counting centers have been set up with adequate infrastructure. “EVMs have been requisitioned, checked, randomized, and commissioned successfully,” added Vaz. “If there's a shortfall, we will repeat the process. With 48 hours to go, we are fully prepared.”

Model Code of Conduct and complaints

In preparation for the elections, meetings were held with political parties at the CEO and District Election Officer levels. The Model Code of Conduct and expenditure guidelines were explained, and all political players were briefed on the rules.

Political parties, including AAP and BJP, have lodged several complaints. The Election Commission has set up tech-enabled platforms for complaints, making it easier to report violations. The C-Vigil app, for instance, allows the public and political parties to submit complaints instantly with photo or video proof. Authorities are required to resolve these complaints within 100 minutes.

Election surveillance and enforcement

Delhi has deployed a robust election monitoring system with 24/7 surveillance teams. Each district has three Flying Surveillance Teams (FSTs) and three Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) per shift, totaling nine FSTs and nine SSTs daily. Nationwide, there are 702 FSTs and 704 SSTs, including reserve teams.

So far, the Election Commission has received 6,000 complaints, with an average response time of 36 minutes and a 99% resolution rate. Offline complaints are also handled promptly.

Crackdown on election violations

Enforcement agencies have been actively monitoring for violations, including illicit cash and bribery attempts. Security measures, such as border checks, have been reinforced to prevent illegal activities.

“So far, Rs 194 crore worth of drugs, liquor, cash, freebies, and metals have been seized,” said Vaz. “Cases have been registered, and strict action has been taken against offenders.”

Voter participation remains a challenge

Despite these efforts, low voter turnout in urban areas remains a major concern. The Election Commission has launched extensive awareness campaigns to encourage people to vote.

“Our biggest challenge is low voter turnout in urban areas,” stated Vaz. “We urge all Delhi voters to exercise their democratic rights and come out to vote on February 5.”

Will voter awareness campaigns work?

As Delhi gears up for the elections, the question remains—will voter awareness campaigns drive higher participation? While the Election Commission has ensured smooth polling operations, the final responsibility lies with the electorate. With comprehensive security, digital complaint redressal, and efforts to curb electoral violations, the stage is set. Now, it’s up to the voters to make their voices heard, she said.

