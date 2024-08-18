Delhi: Driver held after speeding Mercedes mows down gardener

A 35-year-old man, Rajesh, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Ashram area when a speeding Mercedes struck him on Saturday (August 17) morning. Rajesh, originally from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, had two children and worked as a gardener in Jor Bagh, South East Delhi.

The accident occurred near the Bhogal Flyover on Saturday (August 17) morning as Rajesh was on his way to work, and he died instantly.

The driver, 45-year-old Pradeep Gautam from Noida, initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police. An FIR has been filed, and the vehicle involved has been seized. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The victim's post-mortem is scheduled for today (August 18) as his family awaits further details from the investigation.