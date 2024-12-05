The Federal
MCOCA case: Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to 1-day judicial custody
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was sent to judicial custody | PTI

MCOCA case: Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to 1-day judicial custody

Agencies
5 Dec 2024 6:26 PM IST  (Updated:2024-12-05 13:19:07)

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to a day's judicial custody in a case related to alleged organised crimes.

Balyan was sent to judicial custody after a special court noted that the arguments on Delhi police application seeking his 10-day custody for interrogation in case lodged under the stringent MCOCA, would require more time.

The arguments on the police plea remained inconclusive and would resume on December 6. PTI

