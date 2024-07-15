Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 22

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of Sisodia till July 22 after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The court on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

