Delhi cops detain students on their way to Israel embassy to protest over Gaza

The Delhi Police have reportedly detained several activists of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) when they were on their way to the Embassy of Israel in the capital city.

The students planned to protest against the siege of Gaza by Israel and the detention of activists, including Swedish environment campaigner Greta Thunberg, aboard the Gaza-bound aid ship operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Students detained

The students detained in Delhi on Tuesday (June 10) included Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, AISA Jamia secretary Saurabh, SFI Delhi state president Sooraj Elamon, and joint secretary Mehina Fatima among others.

The AISA Delhi released a statement condemning the detention of students and demanded a “boycott and divestment from Israel and end to the joint ventures, weapons deals and business exchange” with the country by the Indian government.

“The students currently, despite the repression, have refused to move and will start marching towards the embassy soon,” Sooraj wrote on Facebook after his detention.