Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI takes over investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the deaths of three IAS aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday (August 7) .

Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala drowned after water gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi following heavy rains on July 27.

The CBI was handed over the case from Delhi Police following a Delhi High Court order.

Delhi HC order

The court had castigated police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the students' deaths, saying it was unable to fathom how they could not come out of the basement. It also sought to know whether the doors were blocked or staircases were narrow.

"What's your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn't get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement, it can't happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out," the court had asked.

The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.

