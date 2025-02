New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in their first formal meeting after she took charge.

The prime minister's office posted pictures of their meeting.

Gupta, a first time MLA, was sworn in along with six ministers on Thursday at a grand ceremony in Ramlila Maidan, marking the BJP's return to power in the national capital after a gap of over 26 years. PTI

