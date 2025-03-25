Delhi Budget 2025-26: From health sector to water supply, here are major announcements

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a ₹1 lakh crore budget for fiscal year 2025-26. This time, the capital expenditure has been doubled to ₹28,000 crore, which will be spent on roads, education, bridges, drainage, transport, and other public services.

Here are some of the major announcements made by Gupta who also holds the finance portfolio:

Capital Expenditure

The BJP government has allocated ₹28,000 crore for capital expenditure, compared to the ₹15,000 crore allocated by the Aam Aadmi Party government.



Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Delhi residents will now receive an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh, with the central government's ₹5 lakh cover being topped up by ₹5 lakh from the Delhi government.

Mahila Samriddhi Scheme

₹5,100 crore has been provisioned for this scheme, under which women will receive ₹2,500 per month.

Development of Slum Areas

₹696 crore has been allocated for the development of slum areas in the national capital.

Women's Safety

₹3,843 crore has been allocated for the installation of 50,000 additional CCTV cameras.

MLA Fund

₹350 crore has been allocated for the fund provided to Delhi's MLAs.

Atal Canteen

100 Atal Canteens will be opened across the city, for which ₹100 crore has been provisioned.

Yamuna Cleaning Project

Four decentralised sewage treatment plants will be set up at a cost of ₹500 crore to clean the Yamuna River. An additional ₹500 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of these plants.



New Industrial Policy

The Delhi government is finalising a new warehousing policy to meet the needs of traders and industries. Additionally, a Trader Welfare Board will be established to address the issues faced by businesses.

This budget points to major changes aimed at infrastructure development, women’s safety, healthcare facilities, and making business easier in Delhi.



(This copy first appeared in The Federal Desh)