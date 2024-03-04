Delhi Budget, based on ‘Ram Rajya’, likely to focus on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi government’s Budget for the 2024-25 financial year is likely to be based on the concept of “Ram Rajya”, say reports. The Budget will be presented in the Assembly on Monday (March 4) after Finance Minister Atishi said it has the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the lieutenant governor’s approval.

In view of the impending general elections, the Budget is likely to have something for every section of society, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government told news agency PTI on Sunday.

AAP’s 10th Budget in Delhi

“This time, the Budget is likely to be based on the concept of Ram Rajya. This will be the 10th Budget of the AAP dispensation. It is likely to have provisions for every section of society, in accordance with the principles of Ram Rajya,” the source told PTI.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often spoken about the concept of “Ram Rajya”. In his Republic Day speech, he had said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of “Ram Rajya”. Providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity and water to people, and ensuring women’s safety were all part of that, he said.

Delay in presentation

Delhi Assembly’s Budget session began on February 15. On the first day itself, Atishi told the Assembly that the Budget presentation had been delayed and sought an extension of the session. It was extended till March 8 but the opposition BJP had accused the government of deliberately delaying the Budget, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “using the delay as an excuse to not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED)” in the Excise Policy case.

This will be Atishi’s first Budget after being inducted into the Cabinet in March last year.

Focus on unauthorised colonies

The government is likely to allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the Budget for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies of which Delhi has nearly 1,800, accommodating 30 per cent of the city’s population, which is an influential voting bloc. The Delhi government is likely to strengthen the road network in these colonies and augment the water-supply pipelines and sewer networks.

A total of 1,031 unauthorised colonies in the city are already connected to the sewer network, with a total installation of 4,000-plus kilometres of sewer lines, officials claimed. Currently, around 1,400 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have water and sewer lines, drains and a network of 5,000-plus kilometres of road, they said.

