Delhi: Atishi begins indefinite fast demanding more water from Haryana

Delhi Water Minister Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal on Friday (June 21) in support of the party’s demand for more water from Haryana.

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, who was present at the venue of protest, read out a message sent by the chief minister in which he expressed hope that Atishi's 'tapasya' would be successful.

Kejriwal’s message

The chief minister said he was immensely pained by seeing on TV the plight of the people facing water shortage amid the ongoing intense heatwave.

“It’s our culture to provide water to the thirsty. Delhi gets water from neighbouring states. We hoped support of neighbouring states in such intense heat. But, Haryana reduced Delhi's water share. Although there are governments of different parties in the two states but is this time for politics over water," he said, referring to the BJP that is in power in Haryana.

Earlier, Atishi, accompanied by Sunita, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading to Bhogal. In the morning, the minister said she would begin her indefinite hunger strike in Bhogal as, despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not releasing the full share of Delhi's water.

Pani satyagraha

“I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she said on X earlier in the day.

The minister has claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD, as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected.

Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave as a result the water demand has increased.

