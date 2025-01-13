Delhi: As poll fever hots up, all eyes on Vishwas Nagar seat

As Delhi inches closer to ballot day, a key constituency that is at the centre of discussion is the Vishwas Nagar seat. Among Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies, Vishwas Nagar stands out with several unique features. After Daryaganj, it is a major publishing hub in East Delhi, making it educationally significant. Politically, residents here are also quite active.

Also read: BJP’s ‘AAP-da’ vs AAP’s ‘Gaalibaz’: Poster war heats up in poll-bound Delhi



AAP yet to open account

Interestingly, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not won this seat till date with the primary battle being between the BJP and the Congress. BJP's Om Prakash Sharma is the current MLA from this constituency. The BJP first won this seat, followed by a victory for Congress. Since 2013, the BJP has retained control of the constituency. Since then, both the Congress and the AAP have made repeated attempts to win the constituency.

Founding and restructuring

The constituency which came into existence in 1993 includes both posh localities and modest settlements, covering regions like Karkardooma and Hasanpur village. It also encompasses Harijan Basti, Arya Nagar, Geetanjali Apartments, and JJ clusters. Unauthorised colonies like Jagriti Enclave, Bahubali Enclave, and Saini Enclave are also part of the constituency.

In 2008, after delimitation, areas like Gokalpuri and Chauhan Bangar were removed, while Lahori Gate was added. In 1993, BJP's Madan Lal Gaba won the seat. Later, Naseeb Singh from Congress served as the MLA until 2013. Om Prakash Sharma, the current BJP MLA, won the 2020 elections with over 50 per cent of the vote.

Also read: Modi govt banishing 'illegal Bangladeshis' with an eye on Delhi polls



In terms of MCD wards, both AAP and BJP hold two wards each, maintaining a balanced competition.

(The article was originally published in The Federal Desh)