Delhi Assembly: AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of proceedings

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Several opposition MLAs including Leader of Opposition Atishi were marshalled out by Speaker Vijender Gupta from the Delhi Assembly for allegedly disrupting the Question Hour.

AAP MLAs carrying posters and pamphlets on why the BJP government has not given the monthly aid to women it promised ahead of the elections.

The uproar started when AAP MLA Surender Kumar asked the government when the Rs 2,500 assistance under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna would be provided.

Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma replied that a four-member committee was formed to implement the scheme. He also said the honorarium will be provided soon after the committee's notification and the formulation of eligibility guidelines.

AAP MLA Sanjiv Jha, however, brought out a poster at this moment and the speaker ordered him to be marshalled out.

One after the other, AAP legislators, including Atishi, Mukesh Ahlawat, Jarnail Singh, Vishesh Ravi and Prem Chauhan, were marshalled out.

Gupta said opposition members were resorting to "organised disruption" of the House because they wanted to avoid participating in a debate on the CAG report on the performance of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) during the previous AAP government. PTI

