Anti-encroachment drive near Delhi mosque turns violent; 5 detained, FIR filed

The Delhi Police on Wednesday (January 7) registered an FIR and detained five people in connection with the violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, an official said.

At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said MCD scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7, following which police personnel were mobilised and deployed at the site, but around 100-150 people gathered when MCD machinery, including JCBs, was about to arrive.

He said most people dispersed after being persuaded, though some tried to create a ruckus and resorted to stone-pelting.

Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Police probing if violence was pre-planned

While efforts are on to identify those involved in the stone-pelting incident, the police is also probing whether the violence was spontaneous or a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the demolition drive, the official added.

Senior police officers said CCTV footage and video clips circulating on social media are being analysed to identify the miscreants. Statements of witnesses and detained persons are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

Mosque not damaged

Meanwhile, an MCD official clarified that Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque was not damaged during the demolition drive.

The civic body said the demolition drive was carried out in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

As part of the operation, around 30 bulldozers and 50 dumpers were deployed to clear encroachments and remove debris from the site, it said.

Over 300 MCD workers and officials were engaged in the drive, which continued through the night, MCD officials said.

The demolition resulted in the clearance of a large encroached area, including a banquet hall and a dispensary near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, which were declared encroachments by the court, an officer said.

Police informed in advance

The police said that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the land-owning agency, had informed the police in advance about the proposed demolition and sought deployment of force for maintaining law and order.

The DCP said that immediately after receiving the intimation, the police contacted local residents and informed them that the demolition was a legal action, adding that the police took people of the area into confidence and received considerable cooperation from them.

According to the police, extensive law and order arrangements were made in advance, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones. Coordination meetings were held with members of local peace committees.

Situation under control

The police said law and order arrangements remain in place in the area as a precautionary measure.

"The situation is under control and normalcy has been restored," a senior officer said, adding that strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in the violence.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

(With agency inputs)