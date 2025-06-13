Delhi: Amid scorching heat, IMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain on Friday

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Amid the scorching heat in Delhi after days of red alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm and rain later on Friday, which may bring some relief to the capital's residents.

The minimum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius on Friday, four notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 42 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunderstorm and rain later in the day, offering a glimmer of respite from the searing heat.

A red alert, the most severe warning level, was issued for Delhi as the city experienced extreme heatwave conditions, with the mercury rising between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 195 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI

