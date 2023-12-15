Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan also said that due to some provisioning issues, the deadline for installing full-body scanners and CTX scanners at certain airports will be extended.

The deadline is to end on December 31.

Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)