Delhi: Flights diverted as thick smog affects visibility

A few flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to low visibility conditions on Wednesday morning (November 13), according to an official.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is one of the busiest airports in the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am. There were low visibility conditions in the city.

A dense layer of smog covered Delhi and the neighbouring regions of Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) entered the “severe” category as it crossed 400. It was in the “very poor” category for two weeks prior to this.

The second stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in Delhi, as a result of which there is mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling of certain roads and dust control measures are implemented at construction and demolition sites in the capital.

