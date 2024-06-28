Delhi airport roof collapse | ‘Ensure no abnormal surge in airfares’, govt tells airlines

After flight operations were suspended at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 on Friday (June 28) following a portion of a roof collapse, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has advised all airlines to ensure there is no “abnormal surge” in airfares for flights from and to New Delhi.

One person died and six people were injured in the incident that happened at around 5 am at the departure area of Terminal 1 (T1) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) amid heavy rains in the national capital.

The civil aviation ministry on Friday said heavy rains had resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport T1.

On its official X (formerly Twitter), the civil aviation ministry said all airlines should monitor "abnormal" surge in airfares and added that cancellations, and rescheduling of flights due to the roof collapse incident should be done without any penal charges.

“In view of the unfortunate incident at Terminal T1D IGIA, Delhi, all airlines are advised to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Delhi and take necessary action regarding the same,” the ministry posted on X.

“Further, cancellations and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges,” it said in another post.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been ordered into the roof collapse, and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced that a thorough inspection of the structure at the airport will be carried out.

Naidu, who visited the airport, said the situation is under control and Terminal 1 (T1) has been closed down and arrangements are being made to shift operations of flights to T2 and T3.

“I will see that a thorough examination of the terminal's structure is conducted by experts to ensure safety. In response to this incident, all relevant agencies, including DGCA, BCAS, CISF, Delhi Police, and NDRF, have been working in close coordination and putting their best efforts,” Kinjarapu said in a letter posted on his X handle.

“We will conduct a thorough probe to know who is responsible for it. This is a technical issue. I cannot say at the moment what and how it happened. Technical experts will probe and give report and then we will take decision,” he told the media.

Later, on X, the minister shared images of his visit to the AIIMS hospital where the injured are being treated.

The minister said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh to the injured people.