Delhi airport operations 'returning to normal' after ATC snag

The Delhi airport in a statement on Saturday morning (November 8) said airline operations are returning to normal and advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight update.

Almost 36 hours after a major technical snag affected the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system at the Delhi airport that led to nearly 800 flights being delayed on Friday (November 7), the operations at the airport are gradually improving.

According to Flightradar 24, a website that tracks flights, 129 flights have been delayed at the Delhi Airport on Saturday (76 departures and 53 arrivals).

News reports say that the average delay for departures currently is about 19 minutes and around five minutes for arrivals.

Delhi Airport’s statement

The Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 6.36 am on Saturday.

The advisory said, “The technical issue which affected the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports the Air Traffic Control flight planning process is gradually improving.”

“Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimise any inconvenience caused.” continued the post on X.

“Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for latest flight update,” concluded the tweet.