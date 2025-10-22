    • The Federal
    smog in Delhi
    x

    A hazy morning at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, as thick smog engulfs the city. Photo: PTI 

    Delhi air quality 'very poor' two days after Diwali

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mist and haze during the morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies later in the day

    The Federal
    22 Oct 2025 10:55 AM IST  (Updated:2025-10-22 05:25:45)
    Click the Play button to hear this message in audio format

    Delhi woke up to a dense blanket of smog on Wednesday (October 22), two days after Diwali celebrations, as the air quality continued to deteriorate across the city.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8°C, which is 3.4 degrees above the normal.

    Also Read: Delhi air pollution spikes post-Diwali: What is the way out? | Capital Beat

    The relative humidity stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

    'Very poor' AQI

    The IMD has predicted mist and haze during the morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C.

    At 9 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 335, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    Also Read: Delhi's post-Diwali air quality plunges to 5-year low, CPCB data shows

    An AQI reading between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

    (With agency inputs)

    Delhi air qualityDelhi smogAir quality index (AQI)Diwali festival
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X