Delhi air quality 'very poor' two days after Diwali

Delhi woke up to a dense blanket of smog on Wednesday (October 22), two days after Diwali celebrations, as the air quality continued to deteriorate across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8°C, which is 3.4 degrees above the normal.

The relative humidity stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

'Very poor' AQI

The IMD has predicted mist and haze during the morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C.

At 9 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 335, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI reading between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

