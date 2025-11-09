Delhi’s air quality nears ‘severe’ mark as pollution crosses 400 in several areas

Delhi’s air quality sank to its lowest point of the season on Saturday night, with the hourly average AQI hitting 387 at 11 pm and nearing the “severe” category. Delhiites are facing increasingly toxic air each day, with pollution levels crossing the 400 mark in several parts of the city, making the national capital one of the most polluted in the country.



The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which oversees the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan in the National Capital Region, neither convened a meeting nor enforced Stage 3 restrictions, even though the AQI crossed 350 — the level that, as per a Supreme Court directive issued last December, requires stricter curbs.

Pollution peaks across NCR

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), reported at 4 pm every day, stood at 361 on Saturday, placing Delhi in the 'red zone' and making it the second most polluted city in the country, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city recorded pollution levels in the 'severe' category. Monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari, according to the CPCB's Sameer app data from 38 monitoring stations across the capital.

In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339, all falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data.

On Friday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 322, ranking first among the most polluted cities in the country.

Stubble fires worsen pollution

PM2.5 and PM10 remained the key pollutants on Saturday. According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed around 30 per cent to Delhi's pollution, while the transport sector accounted for 15.2 per cent on Sunday.

Satellite data showed 100 stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, 18 in Haryana, and 164 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.



The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the city's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days. Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has consistently remained 'poor' or 'very poor', occasionally slipping into the 'severe' zone.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe", as per the CPCB classification.

