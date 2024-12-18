Delhi air quality in severe category, IMD warns smoggy conditions may continue

Delhi grappled with alarming pollution levels on Wednesday (December 18) as the air quality settled in the severe category with an AQI of 441, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Out of the 37 monitoring stations, 32 recorded air quality in the “severe plus” category, with AQI readings reaching as high as 480 at many locations. The remaining stations reported “severe” air quality.

Also Read: Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category; AQI at 427

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, according to the CPCB's colour-coded warnings.

Visibility across the national capital region was significantly reduced, and low-visibility procedures were implemented at the Delhi airport.

GRAP-Stage IV measures continue

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest set of anti-pollution measures, remains in force, including a ban on construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

The minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, with the humidity level at 93 percent at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies.

Also Read: GRAP-4 imposed in Delhi as air quality worsens, AQI breaches 400-mark

During winters, GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that smoggy conditions may continue during the coming days, and that the cold wave could even intensify. Residents are likely to experience reduced visibility and chilly conditions in the early mornings.

Also Read: GRAP-3 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid 'very poor' air quality

The authorities have urged strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures, and have advised residents to limit their outdoor activities.

(With inputs from agencies)