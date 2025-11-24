Delhi: Air quality remains 'very poor', no respite from pollution woes

Delhi residents continue to battle with stifling polluted air as the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday (November 24) morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 396.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also read: Delhi toxic air: Protest turns tense as agitators 'chilli spray' police

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting moderate fog.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)