Delhi: 120 legal professionals join Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Around 120 legal professionals joined the AAP on Tuesday, with Delhi Law Minister Atishi welcoming them into the party fold.

Addressing them, Atishi said it is the responsibility of lawyers to safeguard the rights of individuals whenever those are violated.

"At present, the independent investigative agencies are acting like thugs, with the Electoral Bonds being the latest example. The pillars of democracy are crumbling nationwide," she said.

Among the lawyers who joined the AAP are Shushma Tyagi and Neelam Singh -- both former member-executives (elected) of the Delhi Bar Association at the Tis Hazari Courts -- and Arun Gupta, a member (non-elected) of the Saket Bar Association.

Along with them, 118 advocates practising in different Delhi courts also joined the party. PTI

