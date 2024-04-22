Court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor

Declining Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor, a Delhi court on Monday (April 22) directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board and examine him to determine if he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider other medical issues.



Even as the Special Judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, passed the order for the AIIMS to set up the board, it declined Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.

Kejriwal had on Friday (April 19) alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.

Even as the controversy refuses to die, the AAP leader rejected the claim of jail officials that AIIMS doctors had during a video conference on Saturday (April 20) said that there was no need to worry about his health.

According to AAP sources, the Delhi chief minister wrote a letter to the jail superintendent after reading their statement in newspapers the next day, asserting that he has been asking for insulin as his blood sugar levels surge thrice daily.

The AAP leader is incarcerated in Tihar jail since March 21 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in Delhi liquor scam.

(With agency inputs)