‘Conspiracy’: AAP leaders accuse BJP of vandalising Delhi Jal Board office

AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday (June 16) accused BJP leaders and workers of vandalising an office of the Delhi Jal Board in south Delhi. Delhi Water Minister Atishi alleged that the saffron party was hatching a conspiracy against the national capital’s residents. She said at a press conference that the BJP was leaving no stone unturned to trouble Delhi’s people.

कल दिल्ली जल बोर्ड की पेट्रोलिंग टीम को साउथ दिल्ली राइजिंग मेन पाइपलाइन में गढ़ी मेंडू ट्रांसफार्मर के पास बड़ी लीकेज मिली। जाँच पर पता चला कि 375mm के 5 बोल्ट और 12 इंच का एक बोल्ट किसी के द्वारा काटा गया था। ऐसा लग रहा है कि दिल्ली में पानी की परेशानी बढ़ाने के लिए षड्यंत्र हो… pic.twitter.com/qvJATlz7fx — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 16, 2024

“Main pipeline intentionally broken” “The first part of the conspiracy was reducing Delhi’s water through its government in Haryana. Today (Sunday), the Wazirabad barrage is lying empty while the Munak canal is receiving less water,” Atishi alleged. “Many parts of south Delhi did not receive water this morning because the main pipeline was intentionally broken yesterday (Saturday). Step two, breaking water pipelines and disrupting supply. Step three, which was revealed today, was the BJP sending goons to the Delhi Jal Board office to create ruckus,” added the senior AAP leader. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP. Atishi seeks protection for pipelines Atishi said Delhi Jal Board officials will file a police complaint in connection with the vandalism incident. “Will the Delhi Police register an FIR? Will the Delhi Lt Governor take action?” she remarked. Atishi has also written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, requesting deployment of personnel for patrolling and protecting major pipelines for the next 15 days.

Delhi Jal Board के Office में BJP ने की तोड़-फोड़‼️South Delhi के पूर्व सांसद रमेश बिधुड़ी BJP के गुंडों को लेकर छतरपुर के दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के दफ़्तर पहुँचे, इन्होंने वहाँ जमकर तोड़-फोड़ की। हमने इसका Video दिल्ली पुलिस को दे दिया है।अब देखना ये है कि क्या LG के अधीन आती… pic.twitter.com/zEA3uH3qHJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 16, 2024

BJP protests Amid protests over severe water shortage in the national capital worsened by heat wave conditions, minister Bharadwaj also accused BJP leaders and workers of vandalising the Jal Board office. Earlier in the day, BJP leaders led a protest against the AAP government in different areas across Delhi over the water shortage. “Conspiracy,” says Bharadwaj Terming it a “conspiracy” against the government, Bharadwaj shared a video showing some people breaking the windows of an office by hurling stones and earthen pots at it. “See BJP leaders wearing party sashes and its workers raising slogans of BJP Zindabad vandalising government property at the Delhi Jal Board office. Who is getting pipelines broken at various places? Whose conspiracy is it?” he said in a post on X in Hindi. The AAP government has been accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi’s share of water. The Congress has also held protests against the acute water shortage in the national capital.

देखिए भाजपा के पटके पहने नेता और भाजपा नेता ज़िंदाबाद लगाते कार्यकर्ता, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के दफ़्तर में सरकारी संपत्ति को तोड़ते हुए। जगह जगह पानी की पाईपलाइन कौन तुड़वा रहा है ? किसका षड्यंत्र है ? pic.twitter.com/ShZWR7ADJi — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) June 16, 2024