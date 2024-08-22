Cong protests, demands SEBI chief's resignation and JPC probe into Adani issue

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Congress' Delhi unit staged a demonstration here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation from her post and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue.

The protest at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, among others.

The Congress wants a transparent investigation into the matter, Pilot said.

"If you have not done anything wrong, then why are you not forming a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)? The entire nation should hear this and understand that the Congress only wants a fair and transparent investigation through JPC," he said.

The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband. PTI

