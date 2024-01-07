Cold wave in Delhi: Winter vacation extended for students up to class 5

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Winter vacation in city schools has been extended till January 12 for students of primary classes because of cold wave conditions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Schools were earlier slated to resume on Monday after the winter break.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said on 'X'.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) later said that schools may organise online classes for their students of primary classes.

"In view of the prevailing weather condition, there will be no classes for Primary Sections (Nursery to Class V) in physical mode in any Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private schools for the next five days. As far as possible, schools may organise online classes for their respective students of Primary classes," it said.

The DoE said that January 13 and January 14 being the second Saturday and Sunday respectively, students of primary classes will join school in physical mode on January 15.

"Schools shall remain open for all other classes (6 to 12) from Monday. However, in view of the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 am and have classes beyond 5 pm," it further said.

Delhi is in the grip of a cold wave and the India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog, light rainfall and temperature drop for the next few days. PTI

