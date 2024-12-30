Cold to severe cold day in Delhi; Met forecasts similar conditions in next few days

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded cold to severe cold day conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling 5.4 notches below normal at 15 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has forecast similar cold day conditions in the next few days.

"For the past two days, maximum temperatures were recorded in the cold day category but the minimum temperatures remained above 10 degrees Celsius. Today (Monday), cold day to severe cold day conditions were observed over Delhi," a Met official said.

Delhi experienced overcast skies and winds while the humidity level fluctuated between 81 and 87 per cent, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded 3.5 notches above normal at 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted mainly clear skies with cold day conditions at isolated places for Tuesday.

The surface wind is predominantly likely to blow from the northwest at a speed of less than 6 kilometres per hour during the morning and will be accompanied by smog or shallow fog at most places and moderate fog in isolated areas.

Wind speeds are expected to increase to 10 to 12 kilometres per hour in the afternoon before decreasing to less than 8 kilometres per hour in the evening and the night.

Smog and shallow to moderate fog are likely during the evening and the night, the Met office said.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 15 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)