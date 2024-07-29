Coaching centre tragedy: A student’s complaints one month earlier fell on deaf ears





A fresh startling revelation has come to light in the Delhi coaching centre tragedy, in which three IAS aspirants lost their lives, shows that there has been a case of gross criminal negligence not only by the owners of the coaching centre but due to indifference and apathy by government officials at the Centre, the state, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to reports, a month before this horrific tragedy in the capital, Kishor Singh Khushwah, a civil service aspirant had lodged a complaint about the Rau’s IAS Study Circle management using the basement as a library and endangering the lives of students and staff.



Khushwah also wrote letters to the central and the state government, and the MCD.

The three civil services aspirants lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following rains on Saturday.

First complaint on June 26

Firstly, Khushwah filed a complaint on June 26 against several coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar and South Patel Nagar for illegally operating coaching classes and a library in basements.

He filed his complaint on the “Public Grievance Portal”, and flagged the “possibility of a major accident”.

The young IAS aspirant pointed out that Rau’s IAS Study Circle, where the tragedy took place, was included in his list.

Two reminders on July 15 and July 22

Further, reports said that when Khushwah failed to receive any response to his complaint, he filed complaints again on July 15 and July 22.

On July 15 he wrote, “Sir, it’s a very important and urgent issue, take strict action on it.”

On July 22, in his second reminder, he wrote, “Sir, please take action, it’s an issue of student safety.”

He urged the authorities that it was an ”urgent issue”, and stressed that “immediate action” was required.

However, the complaints fell on deaf ears.

Khushwah told reporters, “The responsibility for such incidents lies entirely with the administration. The government should take appropriate steps and take concrete action against such establishments. If they had taken strict action, this would not have happened. Officials of the administration take bribes and give clearance to such coaching centres and they never check if the rules are being followed." Further, he added, "MCD is 100 per cent responsible.”

Shutting the stable doors after horse has bolted

After the flooding incident which took the lives of three UPSC aspirants, the MCD finally took action on Sunday (July 28) and sealed 13 coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar that were found to be violating the rules.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that a team from the civic body conducted searches at several coaching centres in the area and sealed those that were conducting commercial activities in the basement.

These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS. "These coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules and they were sealed on the spot and notices were pasted," the statement said.

The Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the flooding incident took place on Saturday, has been sealed by the police.

It has emerged that the MCD had allowed the basement to be used only for storage and parking. The coaching centres, however, had flagrantly violated the rules.

Delhi police arrests

The Delhi Police have arrested seven people, including the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre and the owner of the basement. The first two have been booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar said a junior engineer has been terminated from his position, and an assistant engineer has been suspended for lapses.

An MCD official said, “A gross criminal negligence is found on the part of the owner of the institute in ensuring safety measures as the library in the basement was running illegally, and had only one entry and exit point that was biometric-enabled and got locked due to the flooding.”

"The students could have escaped had the exit been free. The MCD only approves the building plan but if somebody misuses the basement for commercial activities after declaring it will be used for parking and storing purposes, what else can the agency do to ensure protection?" he said.

The official said storm drains in the area, which carry excess rainwater to bigger drains, were covered by "encroachers on street sides" and contributed to the flooding.

"Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has held a meeting of the officials in this regard and setting up of a high-level committee after talks with the Delhi government will be announced soon," another official said.

Protests by civils service aspirants

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area amid a protest by civil service aspirants over the death of the three students, officials said on Monday (July 29).

The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives on Saturday.

"We have deployed paramilitary forces and police in the area to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said.

A massive protest was witnessed on Sunday (July 28) as well when the students squatted and blocked both the carriageways of the Pusa Road near the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

"We request all to maintain law and order. The Pusa Road is an important road with many hospitals in the vicinity. We have barricaded the area and deployed additional force to maintain peace. We will ensure that no one is disturbed due to the protest," said the officer.

Blame game

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too will stage a protest outside the LG Secretariat in Delhi on Monday (July 29) to demand action against officials for allegedly not completing desilting of drains in the capital.

"AAP MLAs and councillors will stage a protest outside the LG Secretariat and demand the sacking of the MCD commissioner. We want action against officers who did not complete desilting of drains," the party said.

The coaching centre incident has triggered a political blame game in the national capital with the BJP terming it a "murder" and the AAP government claiming that the lieutenant governor does not take action against officials who do not listen to its ministers.

(With agency inputs)