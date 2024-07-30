Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC to hear plea for high-level panel to probe incident

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday (July 31) a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident in which three civil service aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday (July 30) before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which said the matter be listed on Wednesday (July 31) if the petition is in order by afternoon.

Petitioner advocate said he filed the petition on Monday (July 29) and urged the court to hear it during the day.

The court, however, said he should remove the objections, if any, and thereafter it will be listed for hearing on Wednesday (July 31).

Three IAS aspirants - Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala - died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on the evening of July 27.

The petition also sought to constitute a committee to probe and compile a report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following standard norms.

