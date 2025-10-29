Delhi cloud seeding trial put on hold due to insufficient moisture: IIT Kanpur

A cloud-seeding trial in Delhi, scheduled for Wednesday (October 29), was put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur announced.

According to the statement, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions.

Cloud seeding trials in Delhi

The Delhi government conducted two cloud-seeding trials, on October 28 in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, but there was no precipitation in Delhi. However, minimal rainfall was recorded in Noida and Greater Noida after the trials.

Also Read: Delhi cloud seeding fails to produce rain, but govt claims air quality improved

The trials were conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli.

In the statement, IIT-Kanpur noted that while rainfall could not be triggered on Tuesday as moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights.

Reduced pollution levels

Further, the statement read, "Monitoring stations set up across Delhi captured real-time changes in Particulate Matter and moisture levels. The data shows a measurable reduction of 6 to 10 per cent in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, indicating that even under limited moisture conditions, cloud seeding can contribute to improved air quality".

IIT Kanpur said that observations from the previous trials would form the foundation for more effective future deployments.

Also Read: Can artificial rain work in Delhi? Expert Raghunandan answers

After conducting the trials on Tuesday, the Delhi government, in a report, said that the experiments reduced Particulate Matter at locations where the exercise was carried out, even as conditions were not ideal for it.

The trials, aimed at inducing artificial rain, were part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality, especially during the winter months.

As per official reports, "The PM2.5 was 221, 230 and 229 reported from Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari respectively, before cloud seeding, which reduced to 207, 206 and 203, respectively after the first seeding. Similarly, PM10 was 207, 206 and 209, which got reduced to 177, 163 and 177 at Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari, respectively".

IIT Kanpur said it remained committed to advancing this research with scientific discipline and a clear focus on improving environmental outcomes for the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With agency inputs)