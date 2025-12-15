CJI Surya Kant advises hybrid mode for Supreme Court hearings as AQI climbs to 461

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to avail the hybrid mode of appearance through video-conferencing in matters listed before the Supreme Court in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

A circular issued on Sunday (December 14) by the apex court administration said, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Chief Justice of India has advised, if convenient, the members of the Bar/parties-in-person to avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the courts.”

AQI climbs to 461

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi climbed to 461 on Sunday, marking the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Health experts have warned of serious public health risks due to prolonged exposure to hazardous air.

Hybrid mode

On November 26, the CJI, while considering the possibility of shifting apex court hearings to the virtual-only mode due to the severe air pollution, said he felt unwell when he went for an hour-long walk a day before.

The observations were made by the CJI at the outset of the hearing on pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and other states.

Presently, the top court functions through a hybrid mode where proceedings are conducted through both physical and virtual modes.

On November 13, apex court judge Justice PS Narasimha advised lawyers to appear virtually instead of attending court in person, citing the hazardous air quality in Delhi-NCR.

