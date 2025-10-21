Ahead of Chhath, AAP and BJP spar over pollution in Yamuna

Politics around River Yamuna is decades old in Delhi now. In the last few assembly elections, it has also been a major electoral issue.

Now, having winning the Delhi Assembly election after 27 years, the BJP has sought to clean up the Yamuna in mission mode. Big promises were made during election time, and now the government is continuously claiming that it is working seriously to fulfill all its electoral promises.

The Chhath festival is set to take off from October 25, bringing with it big questions on the river's pollution levels, how far they have been resolved, and the politcal wrangle the issue triggers.

AAP accuses BJP of double standards

The Opposition AAP, which ruled Delhi for 10 years (mostly under Arvind Kejriwal) till February 2025, is now accusing the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government of using the same chemical to eliminate the foam in the Yamuna that its own government earlier had. At that time, the BJP used to call that chemical poisonous, points out AAP.

Rekha Gupta formed a committee specifically for the Chhath festival, entrusting Minister Kapil Mishra with the clean-up. Her government has been keen to show that it is very serious about cleaning the Yamuna — the aim is for Chhath devotees to stand in the Yamuna water and offer prayers to Lord Surya with no fears of pollution.

She also shared a video on social media which was made on the banks of the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj. In the video, she said foam is being eliminated using a defoamer chemical. There is no harm from the defoamer — it is lab-tested and does not harm any aquatic life, she said.