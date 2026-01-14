'Parasakthi' team meets PM Modi for Pongal celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by the cast of the Tamil film ‘Parasakthi’ starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan at Union Minister L Murugan’s Pongal celebrations, hosted at his residence in New Delhi, on Wednesday (January 14).

The team attending the event included actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and music composer GV Prakash Kumar.

A message of unity

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan said it was always an honour and a pleasure to meet the prime minister. He told reporters, "The Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity."

Meanwhile, his co-star Ravi Mohan said he was “overwhelmed” by the aura of PM Modi. He added, ''The prime minister greeted us with a smiling face, and it feels great to be here.”

Mohan thanked Union minister L Murugan for inviting the 'Parasakthi' team to participate in the Pongal celebrations in Delhi along with the prime minister, adding that it was a great honour for all Tamilians that such a beautiful event was held in the heart of the national capital, as per a PTI report.

Music composer GV Prakash, posted on X and said, "Thiruvasagam was performed today in #Pongal2026 celebration at Delhi in front of our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi sir… and [Union Minister] L Murugan. Will launch it soon officially.”

Part of election campaign?

This Pongal celebration at the BJP leader’s residence is being seen in some quarters as an outreach to the Tamil community ahead of the assembly elections in the southern state, with senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu also present.

The Tamil film ‘Parasakthi’ directed by Sudha Kongara, is set against the backdrop of protests against the "imposition" of Hindi in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s.

The film has sparked a row with the Tamil Nadu unit of the Youth Congress that objected to the depiction of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film and claimed the film depicts “baseless” incidents to be historical facts.

The Congress has also criticised the 'Parasakthi' team for attending the event in Delhi.

