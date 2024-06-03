Delhi sees temperature surge to 44.7 deg C, five notches above normal

The capital, which is caught in the grip of a sweltering heat, saw the mercury rising again on Monday (June 3) to record a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius. This is considered to be five notches above normal, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After a marginal dip in the maximum temperature, the capital recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius and was on yellow alert, according to the IMD bulletin.

Other weather stations

In Delhi, the other weather stations recorded the following temperatures: Najafgarh 46.9 degrees Celsius, Narela 46.9 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 45.1 degrees Celsius, Ridge 44.9 degrees Celsius and Palam 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity oscillated between 20 per cent and 39 per cent on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to reach 44 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions in many places, the possibility of a thunderstorm or dust storm with very light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speed of 25 to 35 kmph on Tuesday.

The capital will be on orange alert on Tuesday.

