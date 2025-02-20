Can Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tackle pollution, governance, politics?

The swearing-in of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s ninth chief minister has raised key political questions. In this episode of Capital Beat, senior journalists Puneet Nicholas Yadav and TK Rajalakshmi discuss the implications of her appointment, the challenges ahead, and whether she will be able to govern independently or function under the BJP high command.

Gupta, a BJP loyalist, has no major controversies attached to her name and has served as the vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha. With six cabinet ministers from different caste and regional backgrounds, the BJP aims to balance governance and electoral strategy. However, questions remain—will she have real authority, or will the reins of power be firmly held by the central leadership?





A ‘rubber-stamp’ government?

Despite Gupta’s appointment, experts suggest that Delhi’s governance will continue to be dictated by the central government. Puneet Yadav pointed out that “whether it is this government or the Aam Aadmi Party government in its second term, the Delhi government does not have the powers of a full state government.”

Unlike previous chief ministers like Sheila Dikshit, who had relative autonomy, Gupta’s tenure is expected to be heavily influenced by Raisina Hill. Since the BJP controls both the Centre and Delhi government, there is little room for confrontation between the LG and CM. However, this could mean that Gupta’s role will primarily be to execute decisions taken at the central level rather than make independent policy moves.

Cabinet selection: Social engineering or political compromise?

The composition of Gupta’s cabinet reflects a mix of caste and regional considerations. The six key ministers include figures like Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, each representing significant voter bases.

While discussing the cabinet’s political weight, Yadav remarked, "Barring Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, most ministers lack administrative experience. This lineup is more about balancing caste aspirations rather than selecting seasoned administrators.”

Rajlakshmi added that Gupta’s appointment was strategic, saying, "She is non-controversial compared to others. BJP likely chose her because she would not be a troublemaker."

Rekha Gupta’s past controversies resurface

As soon as Gupta took oath, old tweets and videos began circulating on social media, highlighting her controversial remarks. In a resurfaced video, she demanded that JNU be shut down, criticising students for seeking free amenities while owning expensive gadgets. In another instance, she was seen engaging in a physical altercation during MCD elections.

Yadav noted, "These tweets and videos are not an accident. They reflect the ideological framework that helped her rise in the BJP. She meets the party’s core requirements."

While these incidents may stir public debate, BJP insiders believe that they won’t significantly impact governance as long as Gupta remains aligned with the central leadership.

What happens to the LG's role?

During AAP’s tenure, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) played a pivotal role in challenging the Delhi government’s decisions. Now, with a BJP-led administration in place, the LG’s interference is expected to decrease.

Rajlakshmi stated, "The LG will no longer act as a roadblock. We won’t see files being sent back or policy decisions getting stalled as before. He will now function smoothly within the BJP's governance framework."

This shift may lead to quicker implementation of policies, but it also raises concerns about whether the Delhi government will truly have independent decision-making power.

Parvesh Verma: The ‘giant slayer’ sidelined?

Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, was widely expected to be the CM pick. His exclusion from the top post has sparked debate.

When asked if the BJP was unfair to Verma, Rajlakshmi explained, "BJP values internal discipline. Despite his political stature, Verma is expected to follow the party’s decisions without resistance. The high command made it clear—this is what you get, take it or leave it."

Yadav elaborated that BJP’s central leadership avoids appointing regional strongmen as chief ministers, ensuring all power remains with Modi and Shah. "Except for Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, every BJP CM in the past decade has been a low-profile figure without independent political capital," he observed.

AAP’s future in Delhi politics

With only 22 MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a tough battle ahead. The new BJP government has leaders known for their aggressive stance against AAP, including Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma.

Yadav warned that "AAP should not expect an easy time. The BJP’s choice of cabinet members sends a clear message—they will corner AAP at every opportunity."

He also pointed out that AAP’s next move depends on whom they choose as their leader in the Delhi Assembly. Will they back Atishi or Gopal Rai? Will they take a more conciliatory approach, or return to their combative politics?

For now, AAP’s challenge will be staying relevant in an Assembly where the BJP holds a clear majority.

What next for Delhi?

As Rekha Gupta begins her tenure, major questions remain—Will she take bold steps on governance? How will the BJP handle key issues like pollution, public transport, and education? Will AAP manage to position itself as a strong Opposition?

With the BJP firmly in control, Delhi’s politics may enter a new phase where state leadership takes a backseat, and directives flow directly from the central leadership. The coming months will reveal whether Gupta can carve out an independent leadership style or if she will merely execute decisions handed down from above.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)