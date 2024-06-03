BRS leader Kavitha gave huge kickbacks to AAP, claims ED: Report

BRS leader K Kavitha allegedly conspired with liquor barons and AAP leaders to give kickbacks totalling ₹292 crores to get undue benefits in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate has said.

Kavitha through conspiracy and formation of Indo Spirits, participated in the generation, acquisition and use of the proceeds of the crime derived as a result of the conspiracy and payment of kickbacks, India Today quoted the agency as claiming in the chargesheet.

AAP denial

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has repeatedly debunked the ED charges and said there was no money trail to link it with the case.

"By showing Indo Spirits as a genuine business entity and acquiring the proceeds of crime of ₹292.8 crore, she is involved in projecting the proceeds of the crime as genuine profit from a legitimate business," said an ED chargesheet.

The Bharat Rashtriya Samithi leader also received the proceeds of crime of ₹5.5 crore from Indo Spirits in the name of her associate Abhishek Boinpally, it alleged.

"Kavitha, by paying kickbacks to government functionaries through their middleman, has participated in the generation of proceeds of crime of ₹1,100 crore," it claimed.

Deleting evidence

The ED alleged that Kavitha deleted evidence and the contents of her mobile phone to conceal her role and involvement in the case.

It added that the BRS leader presented nine phones for examination that were all formatted and had no data. When questioned Kavitha was evasive and couldn't give any explanation for those formatted phones, the ED claimed.

The ED also accused Kavitha of influencing witnesses in the case.