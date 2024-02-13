Boulders, barbed wires, iron spikes - how Centre plans to stop farmers entering Delhi

As Punjab farmers march towards the capital to push for their demands with the Centre, Delhi and Haryana’s police forces are taking elaborate measures like deploying iron nails, concrete slabs, barbed wires and even loaded trucks to thwart the march. More than 2,000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff, and battalions, is ready to maintain security and address any untoward incidents.

The police have deployed rows of barricades comprising concrete slabs, iron nails, lubricants, barricades and barbed wires in many places in Haryana and Delhi to block the farmers from entering the capital. In a dramatic move, loaded buses and trucks are also being used to block the roads. Loaded trucks, police buses, jersey barriers and iron barricades have been used on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9. This has caused traffic to move very slowly on these roads.

