Boulders, barbed wires, iron spikes - how Centre plans to stop farmers entering Delhi
Delhi and Haryana’s police forces are taking elaborate measures like deploying iron spikes, concrete slabs, barbed wires and even loaded trucks to thwart the protesting farmers from entering Delhi
As Punjab farmers march towards the capital to push for their demands with the Centre, Delhi and Haryana’s police forces are taking elaborate measures like deploying iron nails, concrete slabs, barbed wires and even loaded trucks to thwart the march. More than 2,000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff, and battalions, is ready to maintain security and address any untoward incidents.
The police have deployed rows of barricades comprising concrete slabs, iron nails, lubricants, barricades and barbed wires in many places in Haryana and Delhi to block the farmers from entering the capital. In a dramatic move, loaded buses and trucks are also being used to block the roads. Loaded trucks, police buses, jersey barriers and iron barricades have been used on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9. This has caused traffic to move very slowly on these roads.
Besides these barricades, 11 companies have been deployed and large number of police and CAPF personnel have been installed at Delhi borders, said media reports.
All entry points into Delhi have been barricaded. The police have closed the sub-lanes of NH-9 near the UP Gate underpass.
The authorities are keen to prevent a repeat of the chaotic situation of 2021, when many farmers in their tractors created a security scare and breached the Red Fort to hoist the Khalistani flag.
Monitoring social media
Social media is also being monitored and drones are flying around to monitor activities connected to the famr.
Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in the city, while tractor trolleys are not allowed in the city.
Many farmers driving their tractor trolleys flagged off their march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border. The police lobbed tear gas shells near the Shambhu border to stop the farmers.