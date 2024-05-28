Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound plane at Delhi airport, fliers evacuated

An IndiGo plane that was supposed to fly from Delhi to Varanasi was evacuated and moved to an isolation bay following a bomb threat on Tuesday (May 28) morning.

Aviation security and a bomb disposal team promptly carried out a search on the plane at Delhi’s IGI Airport, news agency ANI quoted an unnamed airport official as saying. However, it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search yielded nothing.

Tissue paper ‘threat’

According to an aviation security official who was on the spot, an IndiGo crew member found a note with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft’s lavatory right before take-off.

“A tissue paper, with the word ‘bomb’ written on it, was found in the lavatory of Indigo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax,” ANI quoted a senior CISF official as saying.

According to news agency PTI, the pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note "bomb blast @ 30 minutes", following which he informed the control room.